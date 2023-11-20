The Arizona Coyotes will host the Los Angeles Kings on Monday, November 20, with the Kings victorious in seven consecutive road games.

Kings Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Where: Mullett Arena in Tempe, Arizona

Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Coyotes vs Kings Additional Info

Coyotes vs. Kings Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 10/27/2023 Coyotes Kings 5-4 LA 10/24/2023 Kings Coyotes 6-3 LA

Coyotes Stats & Trends

The Coyotes' total of 53 goals conceded (3.1 per game) is 14th in the league.

With 55 goals (3.2 per game), the Coyotes have the league's 13th-ranked offense.

In the past 10 contests, the Coyotes have gone 5-3-2 (65.0% of possible points).

Over on the defensive side, the Coyotes have allowed 3.2 goals per game (32 total) in those 10 outings.

They have averaged 3.6 goals per game (36 total) during that stretch.

Coyotes Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Clayton Keller 17 7 10 17 9 11 55% Nick Schmaltz 17 4 10 14 11 11 55% Logan Cooley 17 2 10 12 8 5 41.9% Sean Durzi 17 5 7 12 15 3 - Matias Maccelli 17 3 9 12 14 5 -

Kings Stats & Trends

The Kings have conceded 42 total goals (2.6 per game), ranking fourth in league action for the fewest goals against.

The Kings score the third-most goals in the NHL (63 total, 3.9 per game).

In the last 10 contests, the Kings have earned 75.0% of the possible points with a 7-1-2 record.

On the defensive side, the Kings have given up 2.1 goals per game (21 total) in those 10 matchups.

They have averaged 3.6 goals per game (36 total) over that span.

Kings Key Players