The Los Angeles Kings (10-3-3) are favorites when they visit the Arizona Coyotes (8-7-2) on Monday, November 20 at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSW, and SCRIPPS. The Kings are -140 on the moneyline to win, while the Coyotes have +115 moneyline odds.

Coyotes vs. Kings Game Info

When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, and SCRIPPS

Where: Mullett Arena in Tempe, Arizona

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Coyotes vs. Kings Total and Moneyline

Here's a look at the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup available on different sportsbooks.

Coyotes vs Kings Additional Info

Coyotes vs. Kings Betting Trends

Los Angeles and its opponent have posted more than 6.5 goals in seven of 16 games this season.

The Kings are 6-2 when favored on the moneyline this season.

The Coyotes have been the underdog 11 times this season, and upset their opponent in three, or 27.3%, of those games.

Los Angeles is 3-1 in games it has played with moneyline odds of -140 or shorter (75.0% win percentage).

Arizona has nine games this season playing as an underdog by +115 or longer, and is 2-7 in those contests.

Coyotes Player Props

Name Assists Prop Points Prop Shots Prop Logan Cooley 0.5 (+160) 0.5 (-105) 1.5 (-161) Matias Maccelli 0.5 (+150) 0.5 (+100) - Sean Durzi 0.5 (+160) 0.5 (+115) 1.5 (-143)

Coyotes Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 7-1-2 4-6 3-7-0 6.4 3.6 2.1 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 7-1-2 3.6 2.1 8 22.2% Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 5-3-2 4-6 7-3-0 6.3 3.6 3.2 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 5-3-2 3.6 3.2 10 32.3% Record as ML Favorite 5-2 Record as ML Underdog 2-0 Puck Line Covers 4 Puck Line Losses 6 Games Over Total 3 Games Under Total 7 Record as ML Favorite 3-1 Record as ML Underdog 1-4 Puck Line Covers 4 Puck Line Losses 6 Games Over Total 7 Games Under Total 3

