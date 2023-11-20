The Los Angeles Kings (10-3-3), winners of seven road games in a row, visit the Arizona Coyotes (8-7-2) at Mullett Arena on Monday at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSW, and SCRIPPS.

Coyotes vs. Kings Game Info

When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Monday, November 20, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, and SCRIPPS

ESPN+, BSW, and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Mullett Arena in Tempe, Arizona

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Kings (-140) Coyotes (+115) 6.5 Kings (-1.5)

Coyotes Betting Insights

The Coyotes have been an underdog in 11 games this season, and won three (27.3%).

This season Arizona has won two of its nine games, or 22.2%, when it's the underdog by at least +115 on the moneyline.

The implied probability of a win by the Coyotes, based on the moneyline, is 46.5%.

Arizona has played 11 games this season with over 6.5 goals.

Coyotes vs. Kings Rankings

Kings Total (Rank) Coyotes Total (Rank) 63 (3rd) Goals 55 (13th) 42 (4th) Goals Allowed 53 (14th) 13 (13th) Power Play Goals 18 (4th) 6 (2nd) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 14 (20th)

Coyotes Advanced Stats

The Coyotes went 5-3-2 over its most recent 10 contests, including a 4-6-0 ledger versus the spread during that span.

Seven of Arizona's last 10 games have gone over the total.

The Coyotes have averaged a total of 6.3 goals in their last 10 games, 0.2 less than this game's over/under of 6.5.

Over the past 10 games, the Coyotes and their opponents averaged 0.9 more goals than their season game score average of 8.8 goals.

The Coyotes have scored 55 goals this season (3.2 per game) to rank 13th in the league.

The Coyotes' 53 total goals given up (3.1 per game) rank 14th in the NHL.

Their +2 goal differential ranks 14th in the league.

