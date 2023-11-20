Monday's contest features the Grand Canyon Antelopes (2-1) and the Montana Grizzlies (0-2) facing off at Grand Canyon University Arena in what should be a close matchup, with a projected 64-62 win for Grand Canyon according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 8:00 PM ET on November 20.

In their most recent outing on Thursday, the Antelopes suffered a 64-56 loss to Oregon.

Grand Canyon vs. Montana Game Info

When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, November 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Grand Canyon University Arena in Phoenix, Arizona

Grand Canyon vs. Montana Score Prediction

Prediction: Grand Canyon 64, Montana 62

Other WAC Predictions

Grand Canyon Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Antelopes outscored opponents by 9.0 points per game last season (posting 71.6 points per game, 57th in college basketball, and allowing 62.6 per contest, 124th in college basketball) and had a +279 scoring differential.

With 68.7 points per game in WAC contests, Grand Canyon scored 2.9 fewer points per game in conference games compared to its overall average (71.6 PPG).

At home, the Antelopes put up 8.1 more points per game last season (75.2) than they did on the road (67.1).

Defensively Grand Canyon played better in home games last season, allowing 59.9 points per game, compared to 64.8 away from home.

