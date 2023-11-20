Will Jason Zucker find the back of the net when the Arizona Coyotes take on the Los Angeles Kings on Monday at 9:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to consider before betting any props.

Will Jason Zucker score a goal against the Kings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +260 (Bet $10 to win $26.00 if he scores a goal)

Zucker stats and insights

Zucker has scored in three of 10 games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has not faced the Kings yet this season.

He has scored three goals, but has no assists, on the power play.

He takes 2.1 shots per game, and converts 14.3% of them.

Kings defensive stats

On defense, the Kings have been one of the stingiest squads in the league, giving up 42 goals in total (2.6 per game) which ranks fourth.

So far this season, the Kings have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 17.2 hits and 13.6 blocked shots per game.

Coyotes vs. Kings game info

Game Day: Monday, November 20, 2023

Monday, November 20, 2023 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, and SCRIPPS

ESPN+, BSW, and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

