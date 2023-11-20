For people looking to wager on the upcoming game between the Arizona Coyotes and the Los Angeles Kings on Monday at 9:00 PM ET, is Lawson Crouse a player who is likely light the lamp? We analyze all the numbers in the piece below.

Will Lawson Crouse score a goal against the Kings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +280 (Bet $10 to win $28.00 if he scores a goal)

Crouse stats and insights

Crouse has scored in six of 16 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.

He has attempted four shots in two games against the Kings this season, but has not scored.

On the power play, Crouse has accumulated two goals and one assist.

Crouse averages 1.9 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 21.9%.

Kings defensive stats

The Kings have conceded 42 goals in total (2.6 per game), which ranks fourth in the league for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Kings have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 17.2 hits and 13.6 blocked shots per game.

Crouse recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/18/2023 Jets 0 0 0 16:09 Away L 5-2 11/16/2023 Blue Jackets 1 1 0 17:09 Away W 3-2 11/14/2023 Stars 1 1 0 14:11 Away L 4-3 OT 11/11/2023 Predators 0 0 0 16:10 Away W 7-5 11/9/2023 Blues 1 1 0 15:39 Away L 2-1 11/7/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 17:18 Home W 4-3 SO 11/4/2023 Jets 2 1 1 17:41 Home L 5-3 11/2/2023 Canadiens 1 1 0 18:49 Home W 3-2 11/1/2023 Ducks 2 2 0 16:02 Away L 4-3 OT 10/30/2023 Blackhawks 1 0 1 17:19 Home W 8-1

Coyotes vs. Kings game info

Game Day: Monday, November 20, 2023

Monday, November 20, 2023 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, and SCRIPPS

ESPN+, BSW, and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

