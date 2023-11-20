The Arizona Coyotes, with Lawson Crouse, will be in action Monday at 9:00 PM ET, and they'll be facing the Los Angeles Kings. Prop bets for Crouse are available, and we have information to help you make good decisions.

Lawson Crouse vs. Kings Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Monday, November 20, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

0.5 points (Over odds: +125)

0.5 points (Over odds: +125) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +250)

Crouse Season Stats Insights

In 16 games this season, Crouse has a plus-minus rating of +1, while averaging 15:06 on the ice per game.

Crouse has netted a goal in a game six times this season in 16 games played, including multiple goals once.

Crouse has a point in eight of 16 games this year, with multiple points in two of them.

In three of 16 games this season, Crouse has had an assist, but no games with multiple assists.

Crouse has an implied probability of 44.4% to exceed his point total based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Crouse has an implied probability of 28.6% of going over his assist prop bet.

Crouse Stats vs. the Kings

The Kings have conceded 42 goals in total (2.6 per game), which ranks fourth in the league for fewest goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (+21) ranks third-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Los Angeles 16 Games 5 10 Points 1 7 Goals 0 3 Assists 1

