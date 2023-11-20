Will Logan Cooley Score a Goal Against the Kings on November 20?
For those looking to place a bet on the upcoming matchup between the Arizona Coyotes and the Los Angeles Kings on Monday at 9:00 PM ET, is Logan Cooley a player who is likely light the lamp? We analyze all the numbers in the piece below.
Will Logan Cooley score a goal against the Kings?
Odds to score a goal this game: +270 (Bet $10 to win $27.00 if he scores a goal)
Cooley stats and insights
- Cooley has scored in two of 17 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- He has attempted two shots in two games against the Kings this season, but has not scored.
- Cooley has picked up one goal and eight assists on the power play.
- Cooley's shooting percentage is 7.4%, and he averages 1.6 shots per game.
Kings defensive stats
- The Kings have conceded 42 goals in total (2.6 per game), which ranks fourth in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Kings have shut out opponents once while averaging 17.2 hits and 13.6 blocked shots per game.
Cooley recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/18/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|15:49
|Away
|L 5-2
|11/16/2023
|Blue Jackets
|1
|1
|0
|14:38
|Away
|W 3-2
|11/14/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|16:26
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
|11/11/2023
|Predators
|3
|0
|3
|16:47
|Away
|W 7-5
|11/9/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|12:56
|Away
|L 2-1
|11/7/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|18:40
|Home
|W 4-3 SO
|11/4/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|12:40
|Home
|L 5-3
|11/2/2023
|Canadiens
|1
|0
|1
|13:34
|Home
|W 3-2
|11/1/2023
|Ducks
|1
|1
|0
|16:22
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
|10/30/2023
|Blackhawks
|1
|0
|1
|17:59
|Home
|W 8-1
Coyotes vs. Kings game info
- Game Day: Monday, November 20, 2023
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, and SCRIPPS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
