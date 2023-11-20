The Arizona Coyotes, with Logan Cooley, take the ice Monday against the Los Angeles Kings at Mullett Arena, with the puck dropping at 9:00 PM ET. Looking to wager on Cooley's props versus the Kings? Scroll down for stats and information.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Logan Cooley vs. Kings Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Monday, November 20, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, and SCRIPPS

ESPN+, BSW, and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -105)

0.5 points (Over odds: -105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +160)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Cooley Season Stats Insights

In 17 games this season, Cooley has a plus-minus rating of -3, while averaging 16:04 on the ice per game.

Cooley has twice scored a goal in a game this season in 17 games played, but has yet to post a multi-goal contest.

In nine of 17 games this year, Cooley has recorded a point, including two games with two or more points.

Cooley has had an assist in a game seven times this year over 17 games played, with multiple assists in two games.

The implied probability that Cooley goes over his points prop total is 51.2%, based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Cooley has an implied probability of 38.5% of going over his assist prop bet.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Cooley Stats vs. the Kings

On defense, the Kings have been one of the stingiest squads in the league, allowing 42 goals in total (2.6 per game) which ranks fourth.

The team's goal differential (+21) ranks third-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Los Angeles 17 Games 2 12 Points 1 2 Goals 0 10 Assists 1

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.