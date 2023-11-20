Pac-12 Women’s Basketball TV Schedule & Live Stream Links - Monday, November 20
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 2:22 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Pac-12 teams are on Monday's college basketball schedule for three games, including the USC Trojans taking on the Seton Hall Pirates.
Pac-12 Women's Basketball Games Today
|Date/Time
|TV
|Arizona Wildcats vs. South Dakota Coyotes
|2:30 PM ET, Monday, November 20
|ESPN U
|California Golden Bears at Florida A&M Rattlers
|4:00 PM ET, Monday, November 20
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|USC Trojans vs. Seton Hall Pirates
|9:00 PM ET, Monday, November 20
|FloHoops
