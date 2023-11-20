Pac-12 teams are on Monday's college basketball schedule for three games, including the USC Trojans taking on the Seton Hall Pirates.

Pac-12 Women's Basketball Games Today

Date/Time TV Arizona Wildcats vs. South Dakota Coyotes 2:30 PM ET, Monday, November 20 ESPN U California Golden Bears at Florida A&M Rattlers 4:00 PM ET, Monday, November 20 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) USC Trojans vs. Seton Hall Pirates 9:00 PM ET, Monday, November 20 FloHoops

