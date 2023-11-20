Can we expect Sean Durzi finding the back of the net when the Arizona Coyotes clash with the Los Angeles Kings at 9:00 PM ET on Monday? To help you with your bets, check out the stats and trends below.

Will Sean Durzi score a goal against the Kings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)

Durzi stats and insights

  • Durzi has scored in five of 17 games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • He has scored one goal against the Kings this season in two games (four shots).
  • On the power play, Durzi has accumulated three goals and three assists.
  • He has a 15.6% shooting percentage, attempting 1.9 shots per game.

Kings defensive stats

  • On the defensive side, the Kings are one of the stingiest units in the league, allowing 42 goals in total (2.6 per game) which ranks fourth.
  • So far this season, the Kings have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 17.2 hits and 13.6 blocked shots per game.

Durzi recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/18/2023 Jets 0 0 0 24:09 Away L 5-2
11/16/2023 Blue Jackets 1 0 1 24:59 Away W 3-2
11/14/2023 Stars 1 0 1 20:25 Away L 4-3 OT
11/11/2023 Predators 2 1 1 25:04 Away W 7-5
11/9/2023 Blues 0 0 0 24:14 Away L 2-1
11/7/2023 Kraken 1 0 1 26:03 Home W 4-3 SO
11/4/2023 Jets 0 0 0 24:50 Home L 5-3
11/2/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 22:41 Home W 3-2
11/1/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 19:18 Away L 4-3 OT
10/30/2023 Blackhawks 2 1 1 19:34 Home W 8-1

Coyotes vs. Kings game info

  • Game Day: Monday, November 20, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, and SCRIPPS
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

