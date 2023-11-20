Sean Durzi and the Arizona Coyotes will face the Los Angeles Kings at 9:00 PM ET on Monday, at Mullett Arena. If you're considering a wager on Durzi against the Kings, we have plenty of info to help.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sean Durzi vs. Kings Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Monday, November 20, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, and SCRIPPS

ESPN+, BSW, and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +115)

0.5 points (Over odds: +115) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +160)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Durzi Season Stats Insights

In 17 games this season, Durzi has a plus-minus rating of +6, while averaging 23:14 on the ice per game.

Durzi has a goal in five games this season through 17 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

In nine of 17 games this season, Durzi has recorded a point, and three of those games included multiple points.

In seven of 17 games this year, Durzi has had an assist, but no games with multiple assists.

Durzi's implied probability to go over his point total is 46.5% based on the odds.

Durzi has an implied probability of 38.5% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Durzi Stats vs. the Kings

The Kings have given up 42 goals in total (2.6 per game), the fourth-fewest allowed in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (+21) ranks third-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Los Angeles 17 Games 2 12 Points 1 5 Goals 1 7 Assists 0

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.