Monday's game that pits the UConn Huskies (4-0) versus the Texas Longhorns (4-0) at Madison Square Garden has a projected final score of 77-72 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of UConn, who is a slight favorite in this matchup according to our model. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM on November 20.

Based on our computer prediction, Texas is a good bet to cover the point spread, which currently sits at 6.5. The two teams are projected to exceed the 144.5 over/under.

UConn vs. Texas Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, November 20, 2023

Monday, November 20, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPNU

ESPNU Where: New York City, New York

New York City, New York Venue: Madison Square Garden

Madison Square Garden Line: UConn -6.5

UConn -6.5 Point Total: 144.5

144.5 Moneyline (To Win): UConn -250, Texas +200

UConn vs. Texas Score Prediction

Prediction: UConn 77, Texas 72

Spread & Total Prediction for UConn vs. Texas

Pick ATS: Texas (+6.5)



Texas (+6.5) Pick OU: Over (144.5)



UConn Performance Insights

With 78.6 points scored per game and 64.1 points allowed last year, UConn was 30th in the country on offense and 34th on defense.

The Huskies were the 10th-best squad in the country in rebounds per game (36.5) and fourth-best in rebounds conceded (26.5) last year.

With 17.5 assists per game, UConn was fourth-best in the nation last season.

The Huskies were 30th in college basketball in 3-pointers made (9.1 per game) and 67th in 3-point percentage (36.3%) last season.

Last season, UConn was third-best in the nation in 3-pointers conceded (5 per game) and 12th-best in defensive 3-point percentage (29.7%).

Last year, the Huskies attempted 41.7% of their shots from beyond the arc, and 58.3% from inside it. In terms of makes, 32.6% of the Huskies' baskets were 3-pointers, and 67.4% were 2-pointers.

Texas Performance Insights

With 78 points per game on offense, Texas was 36th in the nation last year. At the other end of the court, it gave up 67.8 points per contest, which ranked 105th in college basketball.

The Longhorns averaged 31.7 rebounds per game (183rd-ranked in college basketball) last season, while allowing 30.8 rebounds per contest (155th-ranked).

Texas was one of the top teams in college basketball in terms of assists, as it averaged 16.2 per game (16th-best in college basketball).

With 14.9 forced turnovers per game, the Longhorns ranked 25th-best in college basketball. They ranked 84th in college basketball by averaging 10.9 turnovers per contest.

With 7.2 three-pointers per game, the Longhorns ranked 200th in the country. They had a 34.6% shooting percentage from downtown, which ranked 156th in college basketball.

Texas gave up 6.3 threes per game (64th-ranked in college basketball) last year, while allowing a 32.4% three-point percentage (96th-ranked).

Last year Texas took 65.5% two-pointers, accounting for 74.8% of the team's buckets. It shot 34.5% threes (25.2% of the team's baskets).

