Wells Fargo Center is where the Philadelphia 76ers (10-3) and Cleveland Cavaliers (7-6) will clash on Tuesday at 7:30 PM ET. Tyrese Maxey is one of the players to watch when these two teams hit the hardwood.

How to Watch 76ers vs. Cavaliers

Game Day: Tuesday, November 21

Tuesday, November 21 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Arena: Wells Fargo Center

Wells Fargo Center Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania How to Watch on TV: TNT, NBCS-PH

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

76ers' Last Game

In their most recent game, the 76ers defeated the Nets on Sunday, 121-99. Joel Embiid scored a team-high 32 points (and contributed nine assists and 12 boards).

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Joel Embiid 32 12 9 0 1 1 Tyrese Maxey 25 2 10 0 0 6 De'Anthony Melton 21 5 1 3 0 4

Cavaliers' Last Game

The Cavaliers were victorious in their most recent game against the Nuggets, 121-109, on Sunday. Darius Garland led the way with 26 points, plus three boards and six assists.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Darius Garland 26 3 6 1 1 2 Craig Porter Jr. 21 4 4 2 1 0 Evan Mobley 16 10 5 0 2 0

76ers vs Cavaliers Additional Info

76ers Players to Watch

Embiid is posting 31 points, 7 assists and 10.3 boards per contest.

Maxey averages 30.3 points, 6.7 boards and 6.3 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 0.7 steals and 0.3 blocks.

Tobias Harris' numbers for the season are 19.7 points, 2 assists and 4.7 boards per contest.

Kelly Oubre Jr. averages 19 points, 4 boards and 0.7 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 2 steals (eighth in NBA) and 0.3 blocks.

De'Anthony Melton is putting up 8 points, 5.3 assists and 3 boards per contest.

Cavaliers Players to Watch

Mobley gives the Cavaliers 19 points, 11.7 boards and 2.3 assists per game. He also averages 0 steals and 2.3 blocks (sixth in NBA).

Donovan Mitchell gives 35 points, 6.5 boards and 5.5 assists per game, plus 3.5 steals and 1.5 blocks.

Max Strus' numbers for the season are 18.7 points, 9.3 rebounds and 4 assists per game, making 37.3% of his shots from the floor and 39.4% from 3-point range, with 4.3 triples per game (fourth in NBA).

The Cavaliers get 19.7 points, 3.3 boards and 5 assists per game from Caris LeVert.

The Cavaliers get 13 points per game from Isaac Okoro, plus 6 boards and 3 assists.

