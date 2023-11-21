Arizona High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Apache County Today - November 21
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 7:32 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
High school basketball is on the schedule today in Apache County, Arizona, and information on these matchups is available here, if you're looking for how to watch them.
Apache County, Arizona High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Rock Point High School at Hopi Jr Sr High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM AZT on November 21
- Location: Keams Canyon, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Ganado High School at St. Johns High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM AZT on November 21
- Location: St. Johns, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
