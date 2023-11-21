High school basketball is on the schedule today in Apache County, Arizona, and information on these matchups is available here, if you're looking for how to watch them.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Apache County, Arizona High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Rock Point High School at Hopi Jr Sr High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM AZT on November 21

7:30 PM AZT on November 21 Location: Keams Canyon, AZ

Keams Canyon, AZ How to Stream: Watch Here

Ganado High School at St. Johns High School