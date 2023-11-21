Eric Gordon plus his Phoenix Suns teammates face the Portland Trail Blazers at 9:00 PM ET on Tuesday.

In a 140-137 win over the Jazz (his previous action) Gordon produced 20 points, six assists, two steals and two blocks.

In this article, we look at Gordon's available prop bets, providing stats to help you figure out the best wagers to make.

Eric Gordon Prop Bets vs. the Trail Blazers

Points Prop: Over 13.5 (-102)

Over 13.5 (-102) Assists Prop: Over 2.5 (-108)

Over 2.5 (-108) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 2.5 (+100)

Trail Blazers 2022-23 Defensive Insights

On defense the Trail Blazers gave up 117.4 points per contest last season, 23rd in the league.

The Trail Blazers gave up 43.2 rebounds on average last year, 14th in the NBA.

The Trail Blazers gave up 27 assists per game last year (worst in the NBA).

The Trail Blazers were the 18th-ranked team in the league in terms of allowing three-pointers last season, conceding 12.5 makes per game.

Eric Gordon vs. the Trail Blazers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/8/2023 18 5 0 2 1 0 1 3/19/2023 28 20 2 1 4 1 1 12/17/2022 20 5 1 0 1 0 0 10/28/2022 33 18 3 5 4 1 1

