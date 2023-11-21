Arizona High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Maricopa County Today - November 21
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 11:38 PM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
If you're wondering how to stream today's local high school basketball action in Maricopa County, Arizona, keep your browser fixed on this page. The details you need are outlined below.
Maricopa County, Arizona High School Boys Basketball Games Today
TBD at Mesa High School
- Game Time: 11:00 AM AZT on November 21
- Location: Mesa, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hamilton High School at Casa Grande Union High School
- Game Time: 3:00 PM AZT on November 21
- Location: Mesa, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Horizon High School at Mountain Ridge High School
- Game Time: 4:30 PM MT on November 21
- Location: Glendale, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Willow Canyon High School at Verrado High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM MT on November 21
- Location: Glendale, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Cortez High School at Lee Williams High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on November 21
- Location: Kingman, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Ray High School at North Phoenix Preparatory
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on November 21
- Location: Phoenix, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Anthem Preparatory Academy at Salome High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on November 21
- Location: Salome, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Glendale Preparatory Academy at Northland Preparatory Academy
- Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on November 21
- Location: Flagstaff, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Leading Edge Academy at American Leadership Academy - West Foothills
- Game Time: 7:30 PM AZT on November 21
- Location: Wadell, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Buckeye Union High School at Deer Valley High School
- Game Time: 7:32 PM AZT on November 21
- Location: Glendale, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
