Pac-12 Women’s Basketball TV Schedule & Live Stream Links - Tuesday, November 21
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 8:23 AM MST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Pac-12 teams are on Tuesday's college basketball schedule for one game, the Oregon Ducks playing the Nevada Wolf Pack.
Pac-12 Women's Basketball Game Today
|Date/Time
|TV
|Oregon Ducks at Nevada Wolf Pack
|9:30 PM ET, Tuesday, November 21
|NSN (Live stream on Fubo)
