The Portland Trail Blazers (3-4), on Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at Footprint Center, play the Phoenix Suns (3-4). The game begins at 9:00 PM ET on AZFamily and ROOT Sports NW.

If you're looking to go to this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Suns vs. Trail Blazers Game Information

Buy Tickets for This Game

Game Day: Tuesday, November 21

Tuesday, November 21 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: AZFamily, ROOT Sports NW

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Buy Tickets for Other Suns Games

Suns Players to Watch

Kevin Durant averages 27.7 points, 4.0 assists and 8.7 rebounds per contest.

Jusuf Nurkic puts up 9.3 points, 10.0 boards and 4.0 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 1.7 steals and 0.7 blocks.

Eric Gordon puts up 15.3 points, 1.7 assists and 2.7 rebounds per contest.

Jordan Goodwin averages 9.3 points, 3.3 assists and 5.0 boards.

Josh Okogie puts up 11.3 points, 4.7 boards and 1.3 assists per contest. At the other end he averages 0.3 steals and 0.3 blocks.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Trail Blazers Players to Watch

On a per-game basis, Shaedon Sharpe gets the Trail Blazers 19.3 points, 5.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists. He also averages 1.0 steal and 0.0 blocked shots.

On a per-game basis, Malcolm Brogdon gets the Trail Blazers 18.7 points, 4.7 rebounds and 3.7 assists. He also averages 0.3 steals and 0.0 blocked shots.

Deandre Ayton is putting up 8.3 points, 12.0 rebounds and 1.3 assists per contest. He is making 60.0% of his shots from the floor.

The Trail Blazers are receiving 15.0 points, 4.0 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game from Jerami Grant this year.

The Trail Blazers are getting 9.0 points, 4.0 rebounds and 0.3 assists per game from Jabari Walker this season.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Suns vs. Trail Blazers Stat Comparison

Suns Trail Blazers 112.0 Points Avg. 104.3 110.4 Points Allowed Avg. 109.7 46.9% Field Goal % 42.2% 35.5% Three Point % 29.5%

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.