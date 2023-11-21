The Phoenix Suns (7-6) have three players currently listed on the injury report as they ready to play the Portland Trail Blazers (3-10) on Tuesday, November 21 at Footprint Center, with tip-off at 9:00 PM ET.

In their most recent game on Sunday, the Suns secured a 140-137 OT win against the Jazz. Kevin Durant scored a team-best 39 points for the Suns in the win.

Phoenix Suns Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Damion Lee SG Out Knee Bradley Beal SG Out Back Yuta Watanabe SF Questionable Quadricep 6 3 0

Portland Trail Blazers Injury Report Today

Trail Blazers Injuries: Anfernee Simons: Out (Thumb), Robert Williams III: Out For Season (Knee), Scoot Henderson: Out (Ankle), Malcolm Brogdon: Questionable (Hamstring), Ishmail Wainright: Out (Knee)

Suns vs. Trail Blazers Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona

Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona TV: AZFamily and ROOT Sports NW

