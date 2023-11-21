The Portland Trail Blazers (3-10) will visit the Phoenix Suns (7-6) after losing three straight road games.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Suns and Trail Blazers.

Suns vs. Trail Blazers Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona

Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona TV: KPHE - Arizona's Family Sports

Suns vs Trail Blazers Additional Info

Suns Stats Insights

The Suns are shooting 47.3% from the field this season, 1.6 percentage points lower than the 48.9% the Trail Blazers allow to opponents.

Phoenix has a 5-2 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 48.9% from the field.

The Suns are the 11th best rebounding team in the league, the Trail Blazers rank 25th.

The Suns record 117.1 points per game, only four more points than the 113.1 the Trail Blazers allow.

Phoenix is 6-3 when scoring more than 113.1 points.

Suns Home & Away Comparison

In home games, the Suns are posting three more points per game (118.7) than they are on the road (115.7).

Defensively Phoenix has played worse at home this season, surrendering 116.5 points per game, compared to 114.6 on the road.

The Suns are averaging 14.2 treys per game with a 41.5% shooting percentage from three-point land in home games, which is 1.1 more threes and 4.1% points better than they're averaging away from home (13.1 threes per game, 37.4% three-point percentage).

Suns Injuries