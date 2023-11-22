The Florida Panthers (12-5-1) will attempt to continue a six-game home win streak when they square off against the Boston Bruins (13-1-3) on Wednesday, November 22 at 7:00 PM ET on TNT and Max.

The Bruins have put up a 7-1-2 record during their past 10 games. They have scored 37 total goals (nine power-play goals on 32 power-play opportunities during that time, for a conversion rate of 28.1%) while allowing 26 goals to their opponents.

The Panthers are 8-2-0 in their last 10 games, putting up 35 goals while giving up 25 in that time. On 32 power-play opportunities during that span, they have scored six goals (18.8%).

Ahead of watching this matchup, here is a look at which team we think will come out on top in Wednesday's action on the ice.

Bruins vs. Panthers Predictions for Wednesday

Our computer model for this game expects a final tally of Bruins 4, Panthers 3.

Moneyline Pick: Bruins (-115)

Bruins (-115) Total Pick: Under 6 (computer predicts 5.8 goals on average)

Under 6 (computer predicts 5.8 goals on average) Spread Pick: Panthers (+1.5)

Bruins vs Panthers Additional Info

Bruins Splits and Trends

The Bruins have gone 2-3-5 in overtime matchups as part of an overall record of 13-1-3.

Boston is 3-1-3 (nine points) in its seven games decided by one goal.

Boston has finished 1-0-1 in the two games this season when it scored two goals (registering three points).

The Bruins are 12-1-2 in the 15 games when they have scored three or more goals (to register 26 points).

In the seven games when Boston has recorded a lone power-play goal, it picked up 10 points after finishing 4-1-2.

In the eight games when it outshot its opponent, Boston is 7-0-1 (15 points).

The Bruins have been outshot by opponents nine times, and went 6-1-2 (14 points).

Panthers Splits and Trends

The Panthers have posted a record of 2-1-3 in overtime contests as part of an overall mark of 12-5-1.

Florida has earned 13 points (6-1-1) in its eight games decided by one goal.

This season the Panthers registered just one goal in one game and they lost that matchup.

Florida has earned five points (2-1-1 record) this season when scoring two goals .

The Panthers have scored at least three goals 12 times, earning 20 points from those matchups (10-2-0).

This season, Florida has capitalized on a single power-play goal in six games and picked up eight points with a record of 4-2-0.

When outshooting its opponent this season, Florida is 8-4-1 (17 points).

The Panthers have been outshot by opponents in four games, going 3-1-0 to register six points.

Team Stats Comparison

Bruins Rank Bruins AVG Panthers AVG Panthers Rank 11th 3.47 Goals Scored 3.17 17th 1st 2.18 Goals Allowed 2.72 9th 10th 32.1 Shots 33.9 5th 21st 31.4 Shots Allowed 27.8 4th 11th 22.81% Power Play % 16.67% 23rd 1st 90.77% Penalty Kill % 75.44% 23rd

Bruins vs. Panthers Game Time and TV Channel

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT and Max

TNT and Max Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Watch this game on Max Where: Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Florida

