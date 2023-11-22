Coyotes vs. Blues Injury Report Today - November 22
The injury report for the Arizona Coyotes (8-8-2) heading into their matchup with the St. Louis Blues (9-7-1) currently has seven players. The matchup is slated for 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 22.
Arizona Coyotes Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Juuso Valimaki
|D
|Out
|Face
|Shea Weber
|D
|Out
|Ankle
|Jakub Voracek
|RW
|Out
|Concussion
|Bryan Little
|C
|Out For Season
|Upper Body
|Jack McBain
|C
|Out
|Lower Body
|Travis Dermott
|D
|Out
|Upper Body
|Barrett Hayton
|C
|Out
|Upper Body
St. Louis Blues Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Anton Malmstrom
|D
|Out
|Undisclosed
|Josh Jacobs
|D
|Out
|Undisclosed
Coyotes vs. Blues Game Info
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 22, 2023
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSMW, and SCRIPPS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Location: Tempe, Arizona
- Arena: Mullett Arena
Coyotes Season Insights
- Arizona ranks 15th in the NHL with 56 goals scored (3.1 per game).
- It has the league's 17th-ranked goal differential at -1.
Blues Season Insights
- With 46 goals (2.7 per game), the Blues have the league's 28th-ranked offense.
- St. Louis has one of the top defenses in the NHL, giving up 46 total goals (2.7 per game), fifth in the league.
- Their 0 goal differential is 16th in the league.
Coyotes vs. Blues Betting Info
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Coyotes (-125)
|Blues (+105)
|6.5
