The injury report for the Arizona Coyotes (8-8-2) heading into their matchup with the St. Louis Blues (9-7-1) currently has seven players. The matchup is slated for 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 22.

Arizona Coyotes Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Juuso Valimaki D Out Face Shea Weber D Out Ankle Jakub Voracek RW Out Concussion Bryan Little C Out For Season Upper Body Jack McBain C Out Lower Body Travis Dermott D Out Upper Body Barrett Hayton C Out Upper Body

St. Louis Blues Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Anton Malmstrom D Out Undisclosed Josh Jacobs D Out Undisclosed

Coyotes vs. Blues Game Info

Game Day: Wednesday, November 22, 2023

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSMW, and SCRIPPS

ESPN+, BSMW, and SCRIPPS

Tempe, Arizona

Tempe, Arizona Arena: Mullett Arena

Coyotes Season Insights

Arizona ranks 15th in the NHL with 56 goals scored (3.1 per game).

It has the league's 17th-ranked goal differential at -1.

Blues Season Insights

With 46 goals (2.7 per game), the Blues have the league's 28th-ranked offense.

St. Louis has one of the top defenses in the NHL, giving up 46 total goals (2.7 per game), fifth in the league.

Their 0 goal differential is 16th in the league.

