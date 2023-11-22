Coming off a loss last time out, the Arizona Coyotes will host the St. Louis Blues (who won their most recent game) on Wednesday at 9:00 PM ET.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

You can tune in to ESPN+, BSMW, and SCRIPPS to watch as the Coyotes and the Blues square off.

Coyotes Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSMW, and SCRIPPS

ESPN+, BSMW, and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Where: Mullett Arena in Tempe, Arizona

Mullett Arena in Tempe, Arizona Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Coyotes vs Blues Additional Info

Get tickets for any NHL game this season at Ticketmaster!

Coyotes vs. Blues Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 11/9/2023 Blues Coyotes 2-1 STL 10/19/2023 Blues Coyotes 6-2 ARI

Coyotes Stats & Trends

Defensively, the Coyotes are giving up 57 total goals (3.2 per game) to rank 19th in league action.

The Coyotes' 56 total goals (3.1 per game) rank 15th in the league.

Over the past 10 contests, the Coyotes have secured 60.0% of the possible points with a 4-4-2 record.

Defensively, the Coyotes have allowed 35 goals (3.5 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They have averaged 2.9 goals per game (29 total) over that span.

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Coyotes Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Clayton Keller 18 7 10 17 9 11 55% Nick Schmaltz 18 4 10 14 11 12 52.9% Matias Maccelli 18 3 10 13 14 5 - Sean Durzi 18 5 7 12 15 3 - Logan Cooley 18 2 10 12 9 5 42.6%

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Blues Stats & Trends

The Blues' total of 46 goals conceded (2.7 per game) is fifth in the league.

The Blues' 46 goals on the season (2.7 per game) rank them 28th in the NHL.

In their past 10 games, the Blues are 6-4-0 to earn 80.0% of the possible points.

On the defensive end, the Blues have given up 26 goals (2.6 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They are scoring at a 3.3 goals-per-game average (33 total) during that time.

Blues Key Players