The Arizona Coyotes (8-8-2) take on the St. Louis Blues (9-7-1) at Mullett Arena on Wednesday, November 22 at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSMW, and SCRIPPS. The Coyotes lost to the Los Angeles Kings 4-1 in their last outing, while the Blues are coming off a 3-1 victory over the Anaheim Ducks.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Over the past 10 contests, the Coyotes have put up a record of 4-4-2. They have totaled 29 goals, while allowing their opponents to score 35. They have gone on the power play 33 times during that span, and have capitalized with nine goals (27.3% of opportunities).

Here's our prediction for who will secure the victory in Wednesday's game.

Coyotes vs. Blues Predictions for Wednesday

Our computer model for this encounter predicts a final result of Coyotes 4, Blues 2.

Moneyline Pick: Coyotes (-125)

Coyotes (-125) Total Pick: Under 6.5 (computer predicts 6 goals on average)

Under 6.5 (computer predicts 6 goals on average) Spread Pick: Blues (+1.5)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Coyotes vs Blues Additional Info

Coyotes Splits and Trends

The Coyotes have finished 2-2-4 in overtime contests as part of an overall record of 8-8-2.

In the nine games Arizona has played that were decided by one goal, it has a 3-4-2 record (good for eight points).

In the three games this season the Coyotes scored only one goal, they lost every time.

Arizona finished 1-1-0 in the two games this season when it scored two goals (registering two points).

The Coyotes have scored more than two goals in 12 games (7-3-2, 16 points).

In the nine games when Arizona has scored a lone power-play goal, it went 4-4-1 to record nine points.

In the five games this season in which it has outshot its opponent, Arizona is 3-1-1 (seven points).

The Coyotes' opponents have had more shots in 13 games. The Coyotes finished 5-7-1 in those matchups (11 points).

Team Stats Comparison

Coyotes Rank Coyotes AVG Blues AVG Blues Rank 19th 3.11 Goals Scored 2.71 26th 15th 3.17 Goals Allowed 2.71 7th 30th 27.8 Shots 29.6 22nd 24th 32.3 Shots Allowed 32.3 24th 6th 26.87% Power Play % 7.69% 31st 17th 78.46% Penalty Kill % 76.74% 21st

Head to BetMGM to place a wager on this matchup!

Coyotes vs. Blues Game Time and TV Channel

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSMW, and SCRIPPS

ESPN+, BSMW, and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Where: Mullett Arena in Tempe, Arizona

Sign up with our links on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to watch NHL action all season long!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.