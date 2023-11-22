When the Arizona Coyotes meet the St. Louis Blues at Mullett Arena on Wednesday (the puck drops at 9:00 PM ET), Clayton Keller and Robert Thomas should be two of the best players to keep an eye on.

Coyotes vs. Blues Game Information

Coyotes Players to Watch

Keller is one of Arizona's top contributors with 17 points. He has scored seven goals and picked up 10 assists this season.

Through 18 games, Nick Schmaltz has scored four goals and picked up 10 assists.

Matias Maccelli's 13 points this season are via three goals and 10 assists.

Connor Ingram's record is 6-2-0. He has given up 24 goals (2.9 goals against average) and recorded 244 saves.

Blues Players to Watch

St. Louis' Thomas has collected 11 assists and six goals in 17 games. That's good for 17 points.

Pavel Buchnevich's 11 points this season, including six goals and five assists, make him one of the top players on offense for St. Louis.

This season, St. Louis' Jordan Kyrou has 10 points, courtesy of four goals (fourth on team) and six assists (third).

In the crease, St. Louis' Joel Hofer is 4-2-0 this season, compiling 159 saves and allowing 15 goals (2.8 goals against average) with a .914 save percentage (18th in the league).

Coyotes vs. Blues Stat Comparison

Coyotes Rank Coyotes AVG Blues AVG Blues Rank 19th 3.11 Goals Scored 2.71 26th 15th 3.17 Goals Allowed 2.71 7th 30th 27.8 Shots 29.6 22nd 24th 32.3 Shots Allowed 32.3 24th 6th 26.87% Power Play % 7.69% 31st 17th 78.46% Penalty Kill % 76.74% 21st

