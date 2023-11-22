The Arizona Coyotes (8-8-2) and St. Louis Blues (9-7-1) meet at Mullett Arena on Wednesday, November 22 at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSMW, and SCRIPPS. The Coyotes fell to the Los Angeles Kings 4-1 in their most recent game, while the Blues are coming off a 3-1 victory against the Anaheim Ducks.

Coyotes vs. Blues Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Where: Mullett Arena in Tempe, Arizona

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Coyotes (-125) Blues (+105) 6.5 Coyotes (-1.5)

The Coyotes have a 4-1 record when listed as a moneyline favorite this season.

When it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -125 or shorter, Arizona has gone 3-1 (winning 75.0%).

The Coyotes have an implied moneyline win probability of 55.6% in this game.

Arizona and its opponent have combined to score more than 6.5 goals in 11 of 18 games this season.

Coyotes vs. Blues Rankings

Coyotes Total (Rank) Blues Total (Rank) 56 (15th) Goals 46 (28th) 57 (19th) Goals Allowed 46 (5th) 18 (4th) Power Play Goals 4 (31st) 14 (19th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 10 (12th)

Coyotes Advanced Stats

In its last 10 contests Arizona has gone 4-4-2 overall, with a 3-7-0 record against the spread.

Arizona hit the over in six of its last 10 contests.

The Coyotes have had an average of 6.4 total goals scored in their past 10 games, 0.1 fewer than this matchup's over/under.

In the last 10 games, the Coyotes have scored 0.6 fewer goals per game than their season average.

The Coyotes are ranked 15th in the league with 56 goals this season, an average of 3.1 per contest.

The Coyotes are ranked 19th in NHL play in goals against this season, having conceded 57 total goals (3.2 per game).

Their goal differential (-1) ranks them 17th in the NHL.

