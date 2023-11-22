Top Player Prop Bets for Coyotes vs. Blues on November 22, 2023
Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds on Clayton Keller, Robert Thomas and others in the Arizona Coyotes-St. Louis Blues matchup at Mullett Arena on Wednesday at 9:00 PM ET.
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
Coyotes vs. Blues Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSMW, and SCRIPPS
- Where: Mullett Arena in Tempe, Arizona
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Sign up with our links on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to watch NHL action all season long!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Coyotes vs. Blues Additional Info
NHL Props Today: Arizona Coyotes
Clayton Keller Props
- Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +185, Under Odds: -250)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -118, Under Odds: -111)
One of Arizona's top contributing offensive players this season is Keller, who has 17 points (seven goals, 10 assists) and plays an average of 19:48 per game.
Keller Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Kings
|Nov. 20
|0
|0
|0
|2
|at Jets
|Nov. 18
|0
|0
|0
|2
|at Blue Jackets
|Nov. 16
|0
|1
|1
|1
|at Stars
|Nov. 14
|1
|0
|1
|3
|at Predators
|Nov. 11
|1
|2
|3
|5
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Nick Schmaltz Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -208, Under Odds: +155)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -115, Under Odds: -118)
Nick Schmaltz has 14 points (0.8 per game), scoring four goals and adding 10 assists.
Schmaltz Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Kings
|Nov. 20
|0
|0
|0
|3
|at Jets
|Nov. 18
|0
|1
|1
|1
|at Blue Jackets
|Nov. 16
|0
|0
|0
|3
|at Stars
|Nov. 14
|0
|0
|0
|3
|at Predators
|Nov. 11
|0
|0
|0
|0
Matias Maccelli Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -120, Under Odds: -110)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +130, Under Odds: -175)
Matias Maccelli's season total of 13 points has come from three goals and 10 assists.
Maccelli Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Kings
|Nov. 20
|0
|1
|1
|2
|at Jets
|Nov. 18
|1
|0
|1
|1
|at Blue Jackets
|Nov. 16
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Stars
|Nov. 14
|0
|1
|1
|1
|at Predators
|Nov. 11
|0
|0
|0
|1
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
NHL Props Today: St. Louis Blues
Robert Thomas Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -154, Under Odds: +115)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +120, Under Odds: -161)
Thomas has scored six goals (0.4 per game) and collected 11 assists (0.6 per game), contributing to the St. Louis offense with 17 total points (one per game). He averages 2.4 shots per game, shooting 15%.
Thomas Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Ducks
|Nov. 19
|0
|0
|0
|5
|at Kings
|Nov. 18
|0
|0
|0
|3
|at Sharks
|Nov. 16
|0
|1
|1
|1
|vs. Lightning
|Nov. 14
|0
|1
|1
|2
|at Avalanche
|Nov. 11
|0
|4
|4
|3
Pavel Buchnevich Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -133, Under Odds: +100)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +170, Under Odds: -238)
Pavel Buchnevich is a leading scorer for St. Louis with 11 total points this season. He has scored six goals and added five assists in 15 games.
Buchnevich Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Ducks
|Nov. 19
|1
|0
|1
|4
|at Kings
|Nov. 18
|0
|0
|0
|3
|at Sharks
|Nov. 16
|1
|0
|1
|8
|vs. Lightning
|Nov. 14
|0
|2
|2
|0
|at Avalanche
|Nov. 11
|3
|0
|3
|6
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.