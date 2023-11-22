Eric Gordon and the rest of the Phoenix Suns will be facing the Golden State Warriors on Wednesday at 10:00 PM ET.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Gordon, in his last game (November 21 win against the Trail Blazers), produced 10 points and four assists.

With prop bets in place for Gordon, let's break down some stats and trends to assist you in making good predictions.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Eric Gordon Prop Bets vs. the Warriors

Points Prop: Over 12.5 (+102)

Over 12.5 (+102) Rebounds Prop: Over 2.5 (+132)

Over 2.5 (+132) Assists Prop: Over 2.5 (-108)

Over 2.5 (-108) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 2.5 (+104)

Looking to bet on one or more of Gordon's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Warriors 2022-23 Defensive Insights

Defensively, the Warriors allowed 117.1 points per game last year, 21st in the league.

Conceding 43.3 rebounds per game last season, the Warriors were 15th in the league in that category.

The Warriors allowed 25.7 assists per contest last season (15th in the league).

Defensively, the Warriors conceded 12.9 made three-pointers per game last year, 23rd in the league.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Eric Gordon vs. the Warriors

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 10/24/2023 32 10 4 1 2 1 1

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.