In the upcoming tilt against the St. Louis Blues, which starts at 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday, can we bet on Janis Moser to light the lamp for the Arizona Coyotes? Let's dive into the most important numbers and trends to figure out which player props you should be strongly considering.

Will Janis Moser score a goal against the Blues?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1100

Moser stats and insights

In two of 18 games this season, Moser has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.

He has attempted two shots in two games against the Blues this season, but has not scored.

Moser has picked up one assist on the power play.

He has a 12.5% shooting percentage, attempting 0.9 shots per game.

Blues defensive stats

The Blues have conceded 46 goals in total (2.7 per game), the fifth-fewest allowed in the NHL.

So far this season, the Blues have shut out opponents twice while averaging 17.6 hits and 15 blocked shots per game.

Moser recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/20/2023 Kings 0 0 0 23:45 Home L 4-1 11/18/2023 Jets 1 0 1 18:47 Away L 5-2 11/16/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 23:01 Away W 3-2 11/14/2023 Stars 1 0 1 23:13 Away L 4-3 OT 11/11/2023 Predators 2 0 2 20:47 Away W 7-5 11/9/2023 Blues 0 0 0 20:10 Away L 2-1 11/7/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 20:32 Home W 4-3 SO 11/4/2023 Jets 1 1 0 16:40 Home L 5-3 11/2/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 19:46 Home W 3-2 11/1/2023 Ducks 2 0 2 18:35 Away L 4-3 OT

Coyotes vs. Blues game info

Game Day: Wednesday, November 22, 2023

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSMW, and SCRIPPS

TV Channel: ESPN+, BSMW, and SCRIPPS

