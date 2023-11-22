Will Jason Zucker Score a Goal Against the Blues on November 22?
Can we expect Jason Zucker finding the back of the net when the Arizona Coyotes face off with the St. Louis Blues at 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday? To assist you with your wagers, check out the numbers and insights below.
Will Jason Zucker score a goal against the Blues?
Odds to score a goal this game: +260 (Bet $10 to win $26.00 if he scores a goal)
Zucker stats and insights
- Zucker has scored in three of 11 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- He has scored one goal against the Blues this season in two games (eight shots).
- He has scored three goals, but has no assists, on the power play.
- Zucker's shooting percentage is 13.0%, and he averages 2.1 shots per game.
Blues defensive stats
- The Blues have given up 46 goals in total (2.7 per game), which ranks fifth in the league for fewest goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Blues have two shutouts, and they average 17.6 hits and 15 blocked shots per game.
Coyotes vs. Blues game info
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 22, 2023
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSMW, and SCRIPPS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
