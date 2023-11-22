Jason Zucker will be in action when the Arizona Coyotes and St. Louis Blues meet on Wednesday at Mullett Arena, starting at 9:00 PM ET. If you'd like to wager on Zucker's prop bets, we've got lots of information to help you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Jason Zucker vs. Blues Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSMW, and SCRIPPS

ESPN+, BSMW, and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +120)

0.5 points (Over odds: +120) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +310)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Zucker Season Stats Insights

In 11 games this season, Zucker has averaged 13:33 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of -3.

Zucker has a goal in three of 11 contests this season, but no multi-goal games so far.

In three of 11 games this season, Zucker has registered a point, but he has no games yet with multiple points.

Through 11 games this year, Zucker has not recorded an assist.

The implied probability is 45.5% that Zucker goes over his points prop total based on the odds.

The implied probability of Zucker going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 24.4%.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Zucker Stats vs. the Blues

The Blues have given up 46 goals in total (2.7 per game), which ranks fifth in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

The team's 0 goal differential ranks 16th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. St. Louis 11 Games 4 3 Points 4 3 Goals 2 0 Assists 2

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.