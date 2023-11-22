Will Liam O'Brien Score a Goal Against the Blues on November 22?
Should you bet on Liam O'Brien to score a goal when the Arizona Coyotes and the St. Louis Blues go head to head on Wednesday at 9:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dissect all the stats you need to know before putting any money down.
Will Liam O'Brien score a goal against the Blues?
Odds to score a goal this game: +700 (Bet $10 to win $70.00 if he scores a goal)
O'Brien stats and insights
- In two of 18 games this season, O'Brien has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.
- In two games versus the Blues this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted three of them.
- O'Brien has no points on the power play.
- He has an 11.8% shooting percentage, attempting 0.9 shots per game.
Blues defensive stats
- The Blues have given up 46 goals in total (2.7 per game), which ranks fifth in the league for fewest goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Blues have two shutouts, and they average 17.6 hits and 15 blocked shots per game.
O'Brien recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/20/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|8:29
|Home
|L 4-1
|11/18/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|11:08
|Away
|L 5-2
|11/16/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|12:16
|Away
|W 3-2
|11/14/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|11:00
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
|11/11/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|9:45
|Away
|W 7-5
|11/9/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|8:25
|Away
|L 2-1
|11/7/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|9:13
|Home
|W 4-3 SO
|11/4/2023
|Jets
|1
|1
|0
|12:52
|Home
|L 5-3
|11/2/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|10:50
|Home
|W 3-2
|11/1/2023
|Ducks
|1
|0
|1
|10:51
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
Coyotes vs. Blues game info
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 22, 2023
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSMW, and SCRIPPS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
