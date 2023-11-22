The Arizona Coyotes, with Logan Cooley, take the ice Wednesday versus the St. Louis Blues at Mullett Arena, with the puck dropping at 9:00 PM ET. There are prop bets for Cooley available, and here are some stats to help you with your wagers.

Logan Cooley vs. Blues Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSMW, and SCRIPPS

0.5 points (Over odds: -125)

0.5 assists (Over odds: +135)

Cooley Season Stats Insights

In 18 games this season, Cooley has averaged 16:08 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of -5.

In two of 18 games this season, Cooley has scored a goal, but he's yet to produce two or more goals in the same contest.

Cooley has a point in nine of 18 games this season, with multiple points in two of them.

Cooley has had an assist in a game seven times this season over 18 games played, with multiple assists in two games.

The implied probability is 55.6% that Cooley goes over his points prop total based on the odds.

There is a 42.6% chance of Cooley having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Cooley Stats vs. the Blues

On the defensive side, the Blues are one of the stingiest units in the NHL, conceding 46 goals in total (2.7 per game) which ranks fifth.

The team's goal differential (0) ranks 16th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. St. Louis 18 Games 2 12 Points 1 2 Goals 0 10 Assists 1

