Rally behind your favorite local high school basketball team in Maricopa County, Arizona today by tuning in and catching every play. Info on how to watch all of the high-school action can be located below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Maricopa County, Arizona High School Boys Basketball Games Today

TBD at Mesa High School

Game Time: 9:00 AM AZT on November 22

9:00 AM AZT on November 22 Location: Mesa, AZ

Mesa, AZ How to Stream: Watch Here

Buckeye Union High School at Mountain Ridge High School

Game Time: 4:30 PM MT on November 22

4:30 PM MT on November 22 Location: Glendale, AZ

Glendale, AZ How to Stream: Watch Here

Horizon High School at Willow Canyon High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM MT on November 22

6:00 PM MT on November 22 Location: Glendale, AZ

Glendale, AZ How to Stream: Watch Here

Verrado High School at Deer Valley High School