For people wanting to place a bet on the upcoming matchup between the Arizona Coyotes and the St. Louis Blues on Wednesday at 9:00 PM ET, is Nick Bjugstad a player who is likely score a goal? We analyze all the numbers in the piece below.

Will Nick Bjugstad score a goal against the Blues?

Odds to score a goal this game: +340 (Bet $10 to win $34.00 if he scores a goal)

Bjugstad stats and insights

Bjugstad has scored in three of 18 games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has scored one goal versus the Blues this season in two games (three shots).

On the power play he has one goal, plus two assists.

He takes 1.7 shots per game, and converts 9.7% of them.

Blues defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Blues have been one of the stingiest units in the NHL, giving up 46 goals in total (2.7 per game) which ranks fifth.

So far this season, the Blues have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 17.6 hits and 15 blocked shots per game.

Bjugstad recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/20/2023 Kings 1 0 1 20:54 Home L 4-1 11/18/2023 Jets 0 0 0 17:15 Away L 5-2 11/16/2023 Blue Jackets 1 0 1 17:50 Away W 3-2 11/14/2023 Stars 0 0 0 15:31 Away L 4-3 OT 11/11/2023 Predators 1 1 0 17:57 Away W 7-5 11/9/2023 Blues 0 0 0 16:33 Away L 2-1 11/7/2023 Kraken 1 0 1 18:00 Home W 4-3 SO 11/4/2023 Jets 1 0 1 19:27 Home L 5-3 11/2/2023 Canadiens 1 0 1 18:38 Home W 3-2 11/1/2023 Ducks 1 0 1 17:46 Away L 4-3 OT

Coyotes vs. Blues game info

Game Day: Wednesday, November 22, 2023

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSMW, and SCRIPPS

ESPN+, BSMW, and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

