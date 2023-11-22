When the Arizona Coyotes square off against the St. Louis Blues on Wednesday at 9:00 PM ET, will Nick Schmaltz score a goal? Below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to know before making any player prop bets.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Nick Schmaltz score a goal against the Blues?

Odds to score a goal this game: +220 (Bet $10 to win $22.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Schmaltz stats and insights

In three of 18 games this season, Schmaltz has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.

He has attempted six shots in two games versus the Blues this season, and has scored one goal.

On the power play, Schmaltz has accumulated two goals and five assists.

He takes 2.3 shots per game, and converts 9.5% of them.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Blues defensive stats

The Blues have conceded 46 goals in total (2.7 per game), which ranks fifth in the league for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Blues have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 17.6 hits and 15 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Schmaltz recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/20/2023 Kings 0 0 0 21:05 Home L 4-1 11/18/2023 Jets 1 0 1 21:25 Away L 5-2 11/16/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 19:47 Away W 3-2 11/14/2023 Stars 0 0 0 19:31 Away L 4-3 OT 11/11/2023 Predators 0 0 0 19:11 Away W 7-5 11/9/2023 Blues 1 0 1 19:14 Away L 2-1 11/7/2023 Kraken 2 0 2 22:20 Home W 4-3 SO 11/4/2023 Jets 0 0 0 20:40 Home L 5-3 11/2/2023 Canadiens 2 2 0 19:03 Home W 3-2 11/1/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 22:12 Away L 4-3 OT

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Coyotes vs. Blues game info

Game Day: Wednesday, November 22, 2023

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSMW, and SCRIPPS

ESPN+, BSMW, and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.