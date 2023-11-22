Will Nick Schmaltz Score a Goal Against the Blues on November 22?
When the Arizona Coyotes square off against the St. Louis Blues on Wednesday at 9:00 PM ET, will Nick Schmaltz score a goal? Below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to know before making any player prop bets.
Will Nick Schmaltz score a goal against the Blues?
Odds to score a goal this game: +220 (Bet $10 to win $22.00 if he scores a goal)
Schmaltz stats and insights
- In three of 18 games this season, Schmaltz has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.
- He has attempted six shots in two games versus the Blues this season, and has scored one goal.
- On the power play, Schmaltz has accumulated two goals and five assists.
- He takes 2.3 shots per game, and converts 9.5% of them.
Blues defensive stats
- The Blues have conceded 46 goals in total (2.7 per game), which ranks fifth in the league for fewest goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Blues have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 17.6 hits and 15 blocked shots per game.
Schmaltz recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/20/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|21:05
|Home
|L 4-1
|11/18/2023
|Jets
|1
|0
|1
|21:25
|Away
|L 5-2
|11/16/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|19:47
|Away
|W 3-2
|11/14/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|19:31
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
|11/11/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|19:11
|Away
|W 7-5
|11/9/2023
|Blues
|1
|0
|1
|19:14
|Away
|L 2-1
|11/7/2023
|Kraken
|2
|0
|2
|22:20
|Home
|W 4-3 SO
|11/4/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|20:40
|Home
|L 5-3
|11/2/2023
|Canadiens
|2
|2
|0
|19:03
|Home
|W 3-2
|11/1/2023
|Ducks
|0
|0
|0
|22:12
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
Coyotes vs. Blues game info
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 22, 2023
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSMW, and SCRIPPS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
