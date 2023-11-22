Nick Schmaltz and the Arizona Coyotes will play on Wednesday at 9:00 PM ET, and they'll be facing the St. Louis Blues. Fancy a wager on Schmaltz? We have numbers and figures to assist you.

Nick Schmaltz vs. Blues Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -208)

0.5 points (Over odds: -208) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -115)

Schmaltz Season Stats Insights

Schmaltz's plus-minus this season, in 20:16 per game on the ice, is -7.

Schmaltz has scored a goal in three of 18 games this season, netting multiple goals in one of them.

Schmaltz has a point in 10 games this year (out of 18), including multiple points four times.

In nine of 18 games this year, Schmaltz has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

The implied probability is 67.5% that Schmaltz goes over his points prop total based on the odds.

Schmaltz has an implied probability of 53.5% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Schmaltz Stats vs. the Blues

The Blues have given up 46 goals in total (2.7 per game), which ranks fifth in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (0) ranks 16th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. St. Louis 18 Games 5 14 Points 13 4 Goals 6 10 Assists 7

