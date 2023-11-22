The Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (2-3) face the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (2-0) on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center. It tips at 1:30 AM ET on Spectrum Sports.

Northern Arizona vs. Hawaii Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 1:30 AM ET

Where: SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center in Honolulu, Hawaii

TV: Spectrum Sports

Northern Arizona Stats Insights

The Lumberjacks are shooting 41.6% from the field, 3.5% lower than the 45.1% the Rainbow Warriors' opponents have shot this season.

Northern Arizona has put together a 1-1 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 45.1% from the field.

The Lumberjacks are the 338th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Rainbow Warriors sit at 240th.

The Lumberjacks score an average of 62.8 points per game, 6.7 fewer points than the 69.5 the Rainbow Warriors give up to opponents.

Northern Arizona Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

In 2022-23, Northern Arizona scored 9.7 more points per game at home (78.6) than on the road (68.9).

The Lumberjacks conceded fewer points at home (72.6 per game) than away (75.8) last season.

At home, Northern Arizona sunk 9.4 trifectas per game last season, 1.8 more than it averaged on the road (7.6). Northern Arizona's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (38.4%) than on the road (34.3%).

Northern Arizona Upcoming Schedule