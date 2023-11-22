Sean Durzi will be on the ice when the Arizona Coyotes and St. Louis Blues face off on Wednesday at Mullett Arena, beginning at 9:00 PM ET. Thinking about a wager on Durzi in the Coyotes-Blues game? Use our stats and information below.

Sean Durzi vs. Blues Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSMW, and SCRIPPS

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -110)

0.5 points (Over odds: -110) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +135)

Durzi Season Stats Insights

In 18 games this season, Durzi has averaged 23:20 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of +4.

Durzi has a goal in five games this year through 18 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

Durzi has a point in nine games this season (out of 18), including multiple points three times.

In seven of 18 games this year, Durzi has had an assist, but no games with multiple assists.

Durzi's odds on his points over/under carry an implied probability of 52.4% that he goes over.

The implied probability of Durzi going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 42.6%.

Durzi Stats vs. the Blues

On the defensive side, the Blues have been one of the stingiest units in the league, allowing 46 goals in total (2.7 per game) which ranks fifth.

The team's 0 goal differential ranks 16th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. St. Louis 18 Games 5 12 Points 4 5 Goals 1 7 Assists 3

