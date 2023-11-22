Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors (7-8) are 2.5-point underdogs against Kevin Durant and the Phoenix Suns (8-6) Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at Footprint Center. The game begins at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN, AZFamily, and NBCS-BA. The matchup has an over/under of 233.5.

Suns vs. Warriors Odds & Info

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona

Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona TV: ESPN, AZFamily, and NBCS-BA

Favorite Spread Over/Under Suns -2.5 233.5

Suns Betting Records & Stats

Phoenix and its opponents have gone over 233.5 combined points in five of 14 games this season.

Phoenix has an average point total of 232.1 in its outings this year, 1.4 fewer points than this game's over/under.

The Suns are 7-7-0 ATS this season.

Phoenix has entered the game as favorites 10 times this season and won six of those games.

This season, Phoenix has won six of its 10 games, or 60%, when favored by at least -135 on the moneyline.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 57.4% chance of a victory for the Suns.

Suns vs. Warriors Over/Under Stats

Games Over 233.5 % of Games Over 233.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Suns 5 35.7% 117.3 231.2 114.9 228.4 226.9 Warriors 5 33.3% 113.9 231.2 113.5 228.4 225.8

Additional Suns Insights & Trends

Phoenix owns a worse record against the spread at home (3-4-0) than it does on the road (4-3-0).

The Suns record 117.3 points per game, just 3.8 more points than the 113.5 the Warriors give up.

Phoenix is 5-5 against the spread and 7-3 overall when scoring more than 113.5 points.

Suns vs. Warriors Betting Splits

Suns and Warriors Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Suns 7-7 4-6 10-4 Warriors 5-10 3-2 8-7

Suns vs. Warriors Point Insights

Suns Warriors 117.3 Points Scored (PG) 113.9 7 NBA Rank (PPG) 12 5-5 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 3-3 7-3 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 5-1 114.9 Points Allowed (PG) 113.5 20 NBA Rank (PAPG) 15 5-2 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 5-6 4-3 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 6-5

