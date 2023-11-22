How to Watch the Suns vs. Warriors Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 22
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 2:31 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors (7-8) are up against Kevin Durant and the Phoenix Suns (8-6) on November 22, 2023 at Footprint Center.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Suns and Warriors, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.
Suns vs. Warriors Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona
Suns vs Warriors Additional Info
Suns Stats Insights
- The Suns make 47.9% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.5 percentage points higher than the Warriors have allowed to their opponents (46.4%).
- Phoenix is 6-2 when it shoots higher than 46.4% from the field.
- The Suns are the 14th best rebounding team in the league, the Warriors rank fourth.
- The 117.3 points per game the Suns record are just 3.8 more points than the Warriors give up (113.5).
- Phoenix is 7-3 when scoring more than 113.5 points.
Suns Home & Away Comparison
- Offensively the Suns have played better in home games this year, putting up 118.9 points per game, compared to 115.7 per game away from home.
- Phoenix is ceding 115.1 points per game this year when playing at home, which is 0.5 more points than it is allowing when playing on the road (114.6).
- When playing at home, the Suns are averaging the same number of threes per game as they are in road games (13.1). Meanwhile, they sport a better three-point percentage at home (41.4%) compared to in road games (37.4%).
Suns Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Damion Lee
|Out
|Knee
|Bradley Beal
|Out
|Back
|Yuta Watanabe
|Questionable
|Quadricep
