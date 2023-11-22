Wednesday's 10:00 PM ET matchup between the Phoenix Suns (8-6) and the Golden State Warriors (7-8) at Footprint Center features the Suns' Kevin Durant and the Warriors' Stephen Curry as players to watch.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

How to Watch Suns vs. Warriors

Game Day: Wednesday, November 22

Wednesday, November 22 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Arena: Footprint Center

Footprint Center Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona How to Watch on TV: ESPN, AZFamily, NBCS-BA

ESPN, AZFamily, NBCS-BA Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Suns' Last Game

On Tuesday, in their last game, the Suns defeated the Trail Blazers 120-107. With 31 points, Durant was their high scorer.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Kevin Durant 31 4 9 0 1 2 Devin Booker 28 3 6 1 1 0 Jusuf Nurkic 18 12 0 1 4 2

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Suns vs Warriors Additional Info

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Suns Players to Watch

Durant averages 27.7 points, 8.7 boards and 4 assists per contest, making 47.5% of shots from the field and 27.3% from downtown with 1 made 3-pointers per contest.

Jusuf Nurkic's numbers for the season are 9.3 points, 10 boards and 4 assists per game, shooting 42.9% from the floor.

Eric Gordon's numbers on the season are 15.3 points, 1.7 assists and 2.7 boards per game.

Jordan Goodwin averages 9.3 points, 5 boards and 3.3 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 1.3 steals and 0 blocks.

Josh Okogie posts 11.3 points, 4.7 boards and 1.3 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 0.3 steals and 0.3 blocks.

Watch Durant, Curry and tons of other NBA stars in action with a free trial to Fubo.

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.