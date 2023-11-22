Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors (7-8) battle Kevin Durant and the Phoenix Suns (8-6) on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at Footprint Center, with a start time of 10:00 PM ET on ESPN, AZFamily, and NBCS-BA.

In this article, you can take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Suns vs. Warriors matchup.

Suns vs. Warriors Game Info

Date: Wednesday, November 22, 2023

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ESPN, AZFamily, and NBCS-BA

ESPN, AZFamily, and NBCS-BA Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Footprint Center

Suns vs. Warriors Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at different sportsbooks.

Suns vs. Warriors Betting Trends

The Suns have a +34 scoring differential, topping opponents by 2.4 points per game. They're putting up 117.3 points per game to rank seventh in the league and are giving up 114.9 per outing to rank 20th in the NBA.

The Warriors have a +5 scoring differential, putting up 113.9 points per game (12th in league) and giving up 113.5 (15th in NBA).

The two teams average 231.2 points per game combined, 0.3 fewer than this matchup's total.

These teams surrender 228.4 points per game combined, 3.1 points fewer than this matchup's over/under.

Phoenix has won seven games against the spread this season, while failing to cover seven times.

Golden State is 5-10-0 ATS this year.

Suns and Warriors NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Suns +700 +325 - Warriors +1300 +650 -

