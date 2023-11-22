Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors (7-8) are 2.5-point underdogs against Kevin Durant and the Phoenix Suns (8-6) Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at Footprint Center. The matchup begins at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN, AZFamily, and NBCS-BA.

Suns vs. Warriors Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, November 22, 2023

10:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ESPN, AZFamily, and NBCS-BA

ESPN, AZFamily, and NBCS-BA Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Footprint Center

Suns vs. Warriors Score Prediction

Prediction: - Warriors 116 - Suns 115

Suns vs Warriors Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Suns vs. Warriors

Pick ATS: Warriors (+ 2.5)

Warriors (+ 2.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Warriors (-0.4)

Warriors (-0.4) Pick OU: Under (233.5)



Under (233.5) Computer Predicted Total: 230.0

The Suns sport a 7-7-0 ATS record this season compared to the 5-10-0 mark from the Warriors.

As a 2.5-point underdog or more in 2023-24, Golden State is 3-2 against the spread compared to the 4-6 ATS record Phoenix puts up as a 2.5-point favorite.

Phoenix and its opponents have exceeded the point total 71.4% of the time this season (10 out of 14). That's more often than Golden State and its opponents have (eight out of 15).

As a moneyline underdog this season, the Warriors are 2-4, while the Suns are 6-4 as moneyline favorites.

Suns Performance Insights

Offensively, the Suns are putting up 117.3 points per game (seventh-ranked in league). They are surrendering 114.9 points per contest on defense (20th-ranked).

Phoenix is pulling down 44.1 boards per game this year (14th-ranked in NBA), and it has allowed just 41.5 rebounds per contest (fourth-best).

So far this season, the Suns rank eighth in the league in assists, dishing out 27 per game.

Phoenix is committing 14.9 turnovers per game (25th-ranked in league). It is forcing 12.5 turnovers per contest (24th-ranked).

The Suns rank second-best in the NBA with a three-point shooting percentage of 39.3%. They rank 11th in the league by sinking 13.1 treys per contest.

