MAC Games Today: How to Watch MAC Games, TV Schedule, Live Streaming Options - Week 13
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 6:16 PM MST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
The Week 13 college football slate features six games involving schools from the MAC. Hoping to catch every red-zone opportunity, two-minute drill, and goal-line stand? Find details below on how to watch.
MAC Games on TV This Week
|Date/Time
|TV
|Bowling Green Falcons at Western Michigan Broncos
|7:00 PM ET, Tuesday, November 21
|ESPNU (Live stream on Fubo)
|Eastern Michigan Eagles at Buffalo Bulls
|7:30 PM ET, Tuesday, November 21
|ESPN2 (Live stream on Fubo)
|Toledo Rockets at Central Michigan Chippewas
|12:00 PM ET, Friday, November 24
|ESPNU (Live stream on Fubo)
|Ohio Bobcats at Akron Zips
|12:00 PM ET, Friday, November 24
|CBS Sports Network (Live stream on Fubo)
|Northern Illinois Huskies at Kent State Golden Flashes
|12:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 25
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Miami (OH) RedHawks at Ball State Cardinals
|12:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 25
|CBS Sports Network (Live stream on Fubo)
