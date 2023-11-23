The No. 3 Arizona Wildcats (5-0) will be trying to build on a four-game home winning run when squaring off against the No. 21 Michigan State Spartans (3-2) on Thursday, November 23, 2023 at Acrisure Arena. It airs at 4:00 PM ET on FOX.

Arizona vs. Michigan State Game Info

When: Thursday, November 23, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 23, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET Where: Acrisure Arena in Palm Desert, California

Acrisure Arena in Palm Desert, California TV: FOX

Arizona Stats Insights

This season, the Wildcats have a 52.4% shooting percentage from the field, which is 19% higher than the 33.4% of shots the Spartans' opponents have hit.

In games Arizona shoots higher than 33.4% from the field, it is 5-0 overall.

The Wildcats are the third-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Spartans sit at 101st.

The Wildcats record 38.2 more points per game (99.6) than the Spartans give up (61.4).

Arizona is 5-0 when scoring more than 61.4 points.

Arizona Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

When playing at home last season, Arizona posted 8.1 more points per game (85.2) than it did when playing on the road (77.1).

The Wildcats gave up 68.6 points per game in home games last year, compared to 74.5 in away games.

In home games, Arizona averaged 0.5 fewer threes per game (8.5) than away from home (9.0). However, it had a higher three-point percentage at home (38.2%) compared to on the road (35.9%).

