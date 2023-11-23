The No. 3 Arizona Wildcats (5-0) will look to extend a five-game winning run when hosting the No. 21 Michigan State Spartans (3-2) on Thursday, November 23, 2023 at Acrisure Arena. It airs at 4:00 PM ET on FOX.

Arizona vs. Michigan State Game Info

When: Thursday, November 23, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 23, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET Where: Acrisure Arena in Palm Desert, California

Acrisure Arena in Palm Desert, California TV: FOX

Arizona Stats Insights

The Wildcats make 52.4% of their shots from the field this season, which is 19.0 percentage points higher than the Spartans have allowed to their opponents (33.4%).

Arizona has a 5-0 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 33.4% from the field.

The Wildcats are the third ranked rebounding team in the country, the Spartans rank 101st.

The Wildcats put up 38.2 more points per game (99.6) than the Spartans give up (61.4).

Arizona has a 5-0 record when scoring more than 61.4 points.

Arizona Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

When playing at home last season, Arizona scored 8.1 more points per game (85.2) than it did in away games (77.1).

Defensively the Wildcats were better in home games last season, surrendering 68.6 points per game, compared to 74.5 in away games.

Arizona sunk 8.5 threes per game, which was 0.5 fewer than it averaged in road games (9). When it comes to three-point percentage, it shot 38.2% at home and 35.9% when playing on the road.

