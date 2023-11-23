How to Watch Arizona vs. Michigan State on TV or Live Stream - November 23
Published: Nov. 23, 2023 at 8:16 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The No. 3 Arizona Wildcats (5-0) hope to continue a five-game winning stretch when they host the No. 21 Michigan State Spartans (3-2) at 4:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 23, 2023 at Acrisure Arena. The game airs on FOX.
Arizona vs. Michigan State Game Info
- When: Thursday, November 23, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: Acrisure Arena in Palm Desert, California
- TV: FOX
Arizona Stats Insights
- This season, the Wildcats have a 52.4% shooting percentage from the field, which is 19% higher than the 33.4% of shots the Spartans' opponents have made.
- Arizona is 5-0 when it shoots better than 33.4% from the field.
- The Spartans are the 101st-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Wildcats sit at third.
- The Wildcats put up 99.6 points per game, 38.2 more points than the 61.4 the Spartans allow.
- Arizona has a 5-0 record when scoring more than 61.4 points.
Arizona Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Arizona scored 85.2 points per game last season in home games, which was 8.1 more points than it averaged on the road (77.1).
- Defensively the Wildcats played better in home games last year, allowing 68.6 points per game, compared to 74.5 in road games.
- In home games, Arizona drained 0.5 fewer three-pointers per game (8.5) than in away games (9). However, it had a better three-point percentage at home (38.2%) compared to in away games (35.9%).
Arizona Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/13/2023
|Southern
|W 97-59
|McKale Center
|11/17/2023
|Belmont
|W 100-68
|McKale Center
|11/19/2023
|UT Arlington
|W 101-56
|McKale Center
|11/23/2023
|Michigan State
|-
|Acrisure Arena
|12/2/2023
|Colgate
|-
|McKale Center
|12/9/2023
|Wisconsin
|-
|McKale Center
