The No. 3 Arizona Wildcats (5-0) will try to extend a five-game winning run when hosting the No. 21 Michigan State Spartans (3-2) on Thursday, November 23, 2023 at Acrisure Arena. It airs at 4:00 PM ET on FOX.

Arizona vs. Michigan State Game Info

  • When: Thursday, November 23, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
  • Where: Acrisure Arena in Palm Desert, California
  • TV: FOX
Arizona Stats Insights

  • This season, the Wildcats have a 52.4% shooting percentage from the field, which is 19% higher than the 33.4% of shots the Spartans' opponents have made.
  • In games Arizona shoots higher than 33.4% from the field, it is 5-0 overall.
  • The Wildcats are the third-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Spartans sit at 101st.
  • The 99.6 points per game the Wildcats put up are 38.2 more points than the Spartans allow (61.4).
  • When Arizona puts up more than 61.4 points, it is 5-0.

Arizona Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home last year, Arizona put up 8.1 more points per game (85.2) than it did when playing on the road (77.1).
  • The Wildcats gave up 68.6 points per game when playing at home last season, compared to 74.5 in road games.
  • Arizona made 8.5 treys per game, which was 0.5 fewer than it averaged in away games (9). When it comes to three-point percentage, it shot 38.2% at home and 35.9% away from home.

Arizona Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/13/2023 Southern W 97-59 McKale Center
11/17/2023 Belmont W 100-68 McKale Center
11/19/2023 UT Arlington W 101-56 McKale Center
11/23/2023 Michigan State - Acrisure Arena
12/2/2023 Colgate - McKale Center
12/9/2023 Wisconsin - McKale Center

